CAA alone does not take away citizenship. But we have shown that CAA is highly discriminatory and against the ethos of the Constitution as well as a humanitarian society.

But, the CAA cannot be considered alone, but rather through the prism of nationwide NPR and NRC, in the chronology explained by the Hon. Home Minister. NRC takes away the citizenship of Indian residents who cannot prove that they are Indian citizens. CAA will then discriminate by giving citizenship to only some religions groups, thereby playing a part in taking away citizenship.

As part of a parliamentary debate, the Hon. Home Minister Mr. Amit Shah has stated the intentions behind introducing CAA to all Indians and MPs in the Parliament. He has also mentioned NRC in connection with CAA many times. For the Embassy to wilfully disregard this connection is to indulge in blatant obfuscation and misinformation.

To repeat, in the proposed NRC mechanism, a person marked as a “doubtful citizen” in the National Population Register will need to prove their citizenship. However, this will not be easy for marginalized and other sections of the society who would be rendered stateless for want of official documentation of their and their ancestors' birth certificates, voting records et cetera. In such a case such people at the risk of going to detention centres. However, the implementation of CAA will allow only the people form 6 religions to apply for citizenship in fast track mode without any proof. Hence, how is this misinformation?

In Assam, the NRC has been implemented under the orders of the Supreme Court. This system of NRC is now being proposed for the whole of India. Can the embassy clarify that when NRC is implemented as planned, will all stateless citizens get equal treatment regardless of their religion and what role will CAA play at that time?

We believe that when combined with CAA, NRC will clearly work as a tool to exclude the Muslim population of the country. History shows us what happens with religion-based exclusion: what happened with Jews in Nazi Germany and more recently, in Myanmar with Rohingya Muslims who were rendered stateless. If this is not true, we request that the Indian Embassy for Finland and Estonia kindly address this with valid points in order to ease our fears of religion-based exclusion happening in the largest democracy of the world.

The primary objective of the CAA is to provide rights and government services that are available to all Indian citizens, to those stateless persons who have been living in India for decades, and who have entered India to flee religious persecution before 31 December 2014. It is thus a governance issue. The act is retrospective. Those who have come illegally after December 31, 2014, are not eligible.

The Hon. Home Minister of the Government of India Amit Shah has repeatedly stated that NRC will be implemented across India soon. He has also stated on record that non-Muslims who cannot prove citizenship will be given citizenship without being asked to show any documents. Moreover, detention centers already exist and are being planned in many states with the intention of detaining Indian residents who are unable to prove their citizenship.

In such a situation, CAA + NRC appears to not only discriminate against prospective Muslim refugees but also against current Muslim residents who may not be able to prove their