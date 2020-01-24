Helsingin Sanomat on Friday wrote that health care staff have taken samples from two people from Wuhan, China, who sought treatment for influenza-like symptoms at the health care centre in Ivalo, Northern Lapland.

HEALTH AUTHORITIES in Finnish Lapland have detected two possible cases of coronavirus, according to news reports in Finland.

Markku Broas, chief physician of infectious diseases at Lapland Central Hospital, told STT that the samples taken from the two patients have been sent for analysis to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in Helsinki.

Broas underscored that the possible infections are no cause for panic.

“This is standard procedure for people who have a history in Wuhan from the past couple of weeks and who have respiratory symptoms. That’s when the samples will be taken and analysed to determine whether we could be dealing with coronavirus.”

“It’s likely that another ordinary disease is the cause,” he added according to Helsingin Sanomat.

YLE Svenska was the first news outlet to report about the suspected cases.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT