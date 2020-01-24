The population growth was driven exclusively by immigration: the number of people who immigrated to the country exceed that of people who emigrated from the country by 17,903, whereas the number of births was exceeded by that of deaths by 7,962.

THE POPULATION of Finland increased by 9,654 to 5,527,573 during the course of last year, according to preliminary data released yesterday by Statistics Finland.

The expected total fertility rate stood at its lowest level on record, at 1.35.

Statistics Finland on Thursday reported that the number of births fell by 1,980 from the previous year to 45,597 – its lowest level since the last year of the famine in 1866–1868 and at the end of the 1830s. The number of deaths decreased by 968 year-on-year to 53,559 in 2019, according to the preliminary data.

The only regions with population growth were Uusimaa, Pirkanmaa, South-west Finland, North Ostrobothnia and Åland Islands. The largest absolute increase was reported by Uusimaa (19,385) and the second largest (2,235) by Pirkanmaa. The numbers are equivelant to relative growth rates of 0.115 per cent and 0.053 per cent, respectively.

The population shrank the most in Southern Savonia (2,235) and Kymenlaakso (2,079).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT