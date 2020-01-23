The negotiations were initiated in the second half of last year with a view to enabling the service provider to better satisfy the needs of customers.

POSTI , the Finnish state-owned postal services provider, has announced it will continue the consultative negotiations with its staff about further changes in mail-sorting and delivery operations on 29 January.

“We will do our utmost and resort to a variety of measures to make sure there will be no lay-offs,” emphasised Sami Reponen, head of postal services production at Posti. “There may be changes in working times and places of work. The negotiations will last at least six weeks, and we will not know the outcome until then.”

“It is our objective to find solutions together with our staff that enable us to moderate the impact of the changes and maintain the meaningfulness of work,” added Reponen.

Posti on Wednesday said the solutions will be in accordance with the flexibilities agreed on in the collective bargaining negotiations wrapped up last autumn. Customer needs, it highlighted, are evolving more rapidly than ever, necessitating new solutions for adjusting working times, shift schedules and workplaces.

The negotiations will affect basic delivery functions, with the exception of newspaper deliveries, in the capital region and south-west Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi