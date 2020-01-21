The likelihood of the potentially costly strikes has risen due to an almost complete lack of progress in the collective bargaining talks between the Industrial Union and Finnish Forest Industries.

THE FINNISH Forest Industries has conceded that trade unions are very likely to follow through with their threat to start a two-week strike at sawmills and plywood mills in Finland on Monday, 27 January.

Jyrki Hollmén, head of industrial relations at the Finnish Forest Industries, on Monday said the Industrial Union appears to be uninterested in engaging in negotiations and finding common ground. The trade union, he told, is pursuing a co-ordinated agreement for all sectors, not realising that the objective of the negotiations is to establish the terms of employment separately for each sector.

Riku Aalto, chairperson of the Industrial Union, shifted the blame to employers.

“Given that we have managed a single two-hour negotiating session after the strike warning and a number of issues remain unresolved, it may be that the employers’ estimate of [the likelihood of strikes] is accurate,” he retorted on Monday.

The Finnish Forest Industries on Monday stated that it continues to engage in talks with the Finnish Paper Workers’ Union, the representative of employees of pulp, paper and cardboard manufacturers. The negotiations are expected to continue today under the guidance of National Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala.

“No solution is in sight, and very damaging strikes are threatening the industry. Many issues are still on the table,” said Hollmén.

In addition to the Industrial Union and Paper Workers’ Union, Trade Union Pro has threatened to launch a two-week strike on Monday, 27 January.

The Finnish Forest Industries has calculated that the strikes would create revenue losses of almost one billion euros if they last the full two weeks: the revenue losses in the mechanical forest industry would amount to 270 million euros and those in the pulp, paper and cardboard industry to 640 million euros.

The calculations are based on data on the gross output of the industries in 2018.

Collective bargaining negotiations have stalled and created tension in a number of industries in Finland. The Industrial Union and Technology Industries of Finland brought their talks to a successful conclusion at the beginning of the month, but the agreement has not been the shot in the arm it was expected to be for other industries.

Negotiations in export industries, for example, remain mired in deadlock over disagreement about the fate of the 24-hour working time extension introduced in the competitiveness pact.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi