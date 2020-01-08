The record-large cocaine seizure was made after a group of masked men assaulted the driver of a lorry in broad daylight at the chemicals warehouse of Algol, a family-owned import and retail company headquartered in Espoo.

WESTERN UUSIMAA Police Department has revealed that its officers discovered more than 150 kilos of cocaine inside a shipping container on an industrial site in Espoo, Finland, on 16 December.

The container targeted by the assailants had been sent to Vuosaari Harbour, Finland, from Brazil via the Netherlands, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The District Court of Helsinki has detained five people on suspicion of aggravated drug offence and aggravated attempted burglary in connection with the pre-trial investigation, but their roles in the attack are still under investigation, reminded a spokesperson for Western Uusimaa Police Department.

The detained people are roughly 20–30-year-old men living in Denmark and Sweden.

The pre-trial investigation will consequently be conducted in co-operation with authorities from Denmark and Sweden, as well as from the Netherlands, Europol and Eurojust.

Jari Leskinen, a special researcher at the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP), in December revealed that the street price of cocaine is currently around 50–100 euros a gram in Southern Finland. The value of the drugs would have therefore been a minimum of 7.5 million euros, even before it is bulked up to street-level purity, highlighted Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT