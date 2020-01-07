Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday reported that employees participating in the trial would be paid their regular wage but no overtime bonuses for the additional hours.

THE INDUSTRIAL UNION and Technology Industries of Finland agreed in their newly concluded collective bargaining talks to launch a trial that allows for workplace-specific agreements on extensions of up to 170 hours in annual working time.

The purpose of the trial is to offer a way to offset the impacts of scrapping the unpaid 24-hour increase in annual working time agreed on in the negotiations. Minna Helle, the head of labour market affairs at the Technology Industries of Finland, on Sunday commented that the collective bargaining agreement therefore provides an opportunity to increase local bargaining.

“Its implementation will require trust,” she reminded on Twitter.

The trials, which only cover employees working the day and afternoon shifts, will be launched upon the approval of the chief shop steward at the workplace and their details determined by the employer and employees. Iltalehti on Saturday estimated that the trials could result in increases of dozens of hours in annual working time and additional earnings for employees.

The Industrial Union explained that the objective of the trial is to promote solutions that improve the productivity and competitiveness of businesses while taking into consideration the needs of employees.

It also pointed out that a similar trial was at the disposal of technology firms a few years ago but that only few firms took advantage of it at the time.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi