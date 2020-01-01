“Why was Peikko chosen as a target of the strike, as a company the trade union wanted to put pressure on?” he asked in a guest contribution to Kauppalehti on Monday.

TOPI PAANANEN , the chief executive of Peikko Group, reveals the family-owned supplier of construction technologies has decided to move some of its production overseas for the first two months of the year after being targeted in a three-day strike organised by the Industrial Union in December.

“It is naturally very flattering and wonderful that the family-owned company was in a group of major listed companies, in the same league as ABB, Kone, Outokumpu and SSAB. The choice was so odd and illogical, however, that it was not difficult to find the reason elsewhere. Peikko made the list because its owner made a citizens’ initiative to limit political strikes in 2018,” he claimed.

“It was revenge,” wrote Paananen.

Peikko Group, a Lahti-based supplier of concrete connections and slim-foot structures, employs around 1,900 people, 350 of whom are based in Finland. Paananen on Monday said approximately 65 per cent of its manufacturing staff and 10 per cent of its white-collar staff – a total of 150 people – took part in the three-day strike in December.

His guest contribution to the business-oriented newspaper has received widespread attention in Finland. Kim Gran, the CEO of Nokian Tyres, said the Industrial Union has harmed its own cause.

“A family-owned company was chosen as a target of strike – encouraging it to move production overseas. This is a good example of how trade unions are shooting themselves and the employment situation in the foot,” he stated on Twitter.

His sentiment was echoed by Heikki Vestman (NCP), a first-term Member of the Finnish Parliament from Uusimaa: “The act of revenge by the trade union is an example of sheer abuse of power. A legalised cartel is acting like a cartel.”

The Industrial Union and Technology Industries of Finland will continue their protracted collective bargaining talks on Thursday, 2 January 2020.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi