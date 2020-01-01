Old houses changed hands last year in an average of 98 days, representing an increase of three days from the previous year.

THE AVERAGE TIME to sell a house increased by a couple of days in Finland between 2018 and 2019, indicates the price monitoring service of the Central Federation of Finnish Real Estate Agencies.

The national average conceals a wide range of sale times across the country: In Helsinki, for example, houses changed hands on average in 61 days, and one- and two-room houses in no more than 51 days. In a number of small municipalities, meanwhile, the average sales time exceeded 12 months.

The average time on market stood at 69 days in Turku, 72 days in Tampere, 77 days in Espoo, 79 days in Vantaa, 89 days in Oulu and 95 days in Kuopio.

Risto Kyhälä, the managing director of Kiinteistömaailma, said Finland did not have a single cohesive housing market in the 2010s, with both prices and sale times diverging noticeably between large population centres and other parts of the country.

“You could say there were completely distinct market cultures: regions that necessitate quick decision-making and regions where the competition for items is limited and the pace is sluggish,” he described in a press release from Kiinteistömaailma.

The average time to sell a house exceeded six months in, for example, Kruunupyy, Ostrobothnia, Pieksämäki, Central Finland, and Ranua, Lapland. The average rates may have been affected significantly by houses that have been on the market for long periods of time.

The data is based on the market situation on 30 December 2019.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi