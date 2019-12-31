Riku Aalto, the chairperson of the Industrial Union, and Minna Helle, the director of labour market affairs at Technology Industries, on Monday revealed that the parties will not resume the collective bargaining negotiations until Thursday, 2 January.

THE LABOUR DISPUTE between the Industrial Union and Technology Industries of Finland will drag on into next year.

The negotiations will continue without National Conciliator Vuokko Piekkala, according to Helle. “It’s important that the negotiations can go on without new industrial disruptions,” she underscored on Twitter.

The holidays brought little respite to the cumbersome labour market situation in Finland.

The Industrial Union and Technology Industries both rejected the latest settlement proposal presented by Piekkala before Christmas. The former viewed that the proposal would not have guaranteed sufficient increases to the income levels of its members, whereas the latter described the proposal as unacceptable in terms of costs and structure.

The parties have thus far struggled mightily to strike a balance between the cost competitiveness of employers and the purchasing power of employees.

The negotiations are expected to establish guidelines for the negotiations in other export-oriented industries, which, in turn, are to establish general principles for the entire round of collective bargaining negotiations.

The lack of progress has therefore stirred up concerns about future industrial actions, particularly as a number of collective bargaining agreements in the service and public sectors are set to expire in the first half of 2020.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi