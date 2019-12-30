Santa Claus village in Rovaniemi, was built around a cabin constructed in just two weeks for the reception of Eleanor Roosevelt, who made a surprise visit to Rovaniemi in 1950 and wanted to see the arctic circle. Today the village has become an increasingly popular tourist destination with over one hundred thousand people visiting the place every year. Many heads of states and international celebrities have also visited the village. Rovaniemi airport serves over half a million passengers a year and several international direct flights land there. Turkish Airlines, just started direct flights form Istanbul to Rovaniemi this December. in addition to flying, there is a night train from Helsinki with sleeping coaches and option of having your car transported to Rovaniemi as well.