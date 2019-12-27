Kvartti in December reported that the number of overnight stays by visitors began to creep up during the first half of the year, after failing to increase from the previous year due to a roughly three-per cent drop in stays by domestic visitors in 2018.

TOURISM in Helsinki has increased at a brisk pace in 2019, reports Kvartti, a quarterly journal providing research, comparative and statistical data about the Finnish capital.

Preliminary data from the first eight months of this year suggests this year will be record-breaking in terms of overnight stays by both international and domestic visitors.

The visitor numbers had fluctuated throughout the first six years of the 2010s, before spiking to an all-time high – for international and domestic visitors alike – in 2017. Helsinki, as a result, reported one of the most dramatic year-on-year increases in overnight stays in all of Europe.

“Tourism in Helsinki has thereby risen to a new level that is clearly higher than before. The city is drawing interest, which is evident in both overnight stays and record-breaking air passenger numbers,” Pekka Mustonen, a special researcher at the City of Helsinki, wrote in Kvartti on 18 December.

Statistics from Benchmarking Alliance indicate that the total occupancy rate of hotels in the city exceeded 90 per cent on 16 days between June and August. The 80 per cent-mark, in turn, was exceeded on well over half of the days in the three-month period.

The rates could, and perhaps should, be even higher. Mustonen highlights that Copenhagen, where the total hotel capacity is not significantly higher than in Helsinki, reported an occupancy rate of over 90 per cent on 60 per cent of the days and one of over 80 per cent on 90 per cent of the days between June and August.

The City of Helsinki has duly committed to investing in developing tourism and encouraged all stakeholders to forward ideas to enhance the appeal of the city.

A number of development projects are already underway.

MTV in November wrote that more than 30 new hotels are to be constructed in the capital region in the coming years, possibly raising the total number of available rooms by over 7,000. One of the more talked-about development projects is the newly announced Grand Hansa Hotel, which is to open its doors to visitors in downtown Helsinki in 2022.

Helsinki Airport, meanwhile, is undergoing a major development project that is to increase its terminal space by 45 per cent, raise its baggage handling capacity by 50 per cent and double the number of bridge gates for wide-body aircraft. The first few phases of the one-billion-euro project have already been completed, with the last ones scheduled for completion by 2022.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT