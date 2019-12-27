Finnish higher education institutions have been able to charge tuition fees from students arriving from outside the European Union and European Economic Area (EEA) since 2016.

THE TUITION FEES adopted by Finnish higher education institutions only led to a momentary decline in the number of foreign students in Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The introduction of tuition fees was evident in the number of new foreign applicants and students especially in 2017. Statistics Finland has revealed that the number of foreign students in the country declined for the first time in a decade, by roughly 1,000 to 20,000.

“The decrease wasn’t as large as anticipated,” Birgitta Vuorinen, the director of higher education policy at the Ministry of Education and Culture, told STT.

The number of foreign students rebounded quickly and has continued on an upward trajectory. The University of Helsinki and University of Eastern Finland, for example, have seen the number of foreign applicants exceed the levels recorded prior to the adoption of tuition fees.

Vuorinen viewed that the trajectory is evidence of the global appreciation for the society and higher education system in Finland.

“Finnish education is high quality, the tuition fees are reasonable and scholarships are available,” she summarised to the news agency.

The tuition fees for foreign students range from 8,000 to 13,000 euros at the University of Eastern Finland and from 13,000 to 18,000 euros at the University of Helsinki. The availability of scholarships, however, means students rarely pay the fees entirely, reminded Harri Siiskonen, the academic rector at the University of Eastern Finland.

“Only a small share pay the tuition fee in full,” he stated to STT. “But we’re continuing to move in the direction that tuition fees are gradually being raised and scholarships are being lowered.”

Officials at the Ministry of Education and Culture will monitor the effects of tuition fees on, for example, applicant numbers until the end of next year.

Vuorinen on Thursday reminded that foreign students complete around 5,000 higher education degrees every year in Finland. “That’s quite a big group of skilled workers, many of whom also want to find employment in Finland,” she said.

The trend has been observed at the University of Helsinki.

“But there are obstacles [to finding employment],” acknowledged Susanna Niinistö-Sivuranta, the director of development at the University of Helsinki. “Lack of networks, lack of experience with the local working life, work culture and work application process, as well as lack of language skills.”

Also Vuorinen admitted that it is challenging and painstaking to integrate to the Finnish labour market. While the central administration has taken action to alleviate the situation, also universities could do more to assist foreign students, viewed Siiskonen.

“Many sectors in Eastern Finland are experiencing a labour shortage. They could be the skilled workers we need,” he said.

