Jussi Huhtela, the superintendent in charge of supervision and emergency response at Eastern Uusimaa Police Department, on Wednesday offered a sobering reminder of the holiday realities of some households. Officers in Eastern Uusimaa, he revealed, responded to a total of 35 domestic disturbances, representing a marked increase from the handful registered on an ordinary week night.

ASSAULTS , drunk-driving and domestic violence have kept the police busy in Finland at Christmas.

“We have to wake up to this! Some of our fellow people are doing poorly,” he emphasised on Twitter. “A large share of us are doing well, but a smaller group is constantly doing more and more poorly. We have to break this cycle of alienation.”

“There are many kinds of Christmases. For some, it is about joy and togetherness; for others, about alcohol, domestic violence and all-encompassing alienation. I hope we together can truly start to solve these real, everyday security problems next year,” added Huhtela.

Riku Korpela, a chief inspector at Helsinki Police Department, told Helsingin Sanomat that this Christmas eve was busier for the police than previous ones due to an up-tick in assault, harassment, threat and domestic violence reports.

“It’s slightly calmer than a regular weekend night, but the calls have been about incidents taking place in people’s homes,” he said.

Officers at South-western Finland Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting in Uudenkoivisto, Pori, on Wednesday. The investigators have determined that the gunman shot his adult son in the side with a shotgun in a private residence following a family dispute.

“The incident is being treated as attempted manslaughter,” said a spokesperson for South-western Police Department.

Police in Central and Eastern Finland, meanwhile, have been busy responding to calls about assaults and drunk-driving.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi