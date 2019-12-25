“Employment has a significant [positive] impact on the public economy. But not just any kind of employment,” he argued in a blog for Etla on Monday.

AKI KANGASHARJU , the chief executive of the Research Institute of the Finnish Economy (Etla), has reminded that employment growth can also have a negative impact on the public economy.

“The more the jobs are being created in the public sector or with public support, as appears to be happening, the further away the goal of balancing the public economy will slip,” he added. “The extent and nature of the budgetary effects of employment growth depend primarily on the sector of the employer, the use of social benefits and the tax rate – both before and after employment.”

The wage subsidy has been identified as a key tool for raising the employment rate to 75 per cent by the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP). Several economists have estimated that the objective can be met only if the government agrees on additional employment measures.

“The presumption is that the wage subsidy is used primarily to employ people with a partially impaired capacity for work. Raising the employment rate by two percentage points would, in this case, beef up the budget by around 0.6 billion euros,” wrote Kangasharju.

“Most of the improvement in the budget balance, however, would stem from an increase in the indirect costs of employers, which are not compensated for by the wage subsidy.”

The Finnish government has estimated that reaching its employment target will require that at least 60,000 people join the ranks of the employed. Kangasharju, however, viewed that the target can be met only if the employment growth takes place in the private sector.

“It is more likely that the government has to far exceed its job creation objective to reach its public economy goal,” he said.

Statistics Finland on Friday reported that the trend of the employment rate stayed unchanged at 72.6 per cent in November. The Finnish Chamber of Commerce has calculated that the government is currently 72,000 employed people short of reaching its employment target.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi