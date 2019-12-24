The City of Turku offers once again the traditional Declaration of the Christmas Peace. The announcement was made as usual from the balcony of the Brinkkala House on the Christmas Eve at noon on the 24 th of December. The channel 1 of Finnish broadcasting company Yle every year broadcasts the event live on the television. About 10,000 people were attending the event.

At the Declaration of the Christmas Peace, two men’s choirs, ‘Laulun Ystävät’ and ‘Naskalit’ performed together and they were directed by Juha Järvinen.

The Christmas Peace was declared in Finnish and in Swedish for the seventh time by Mika Akkanen, Manager of International Affairs of the City of Turku.

"The Declaration of the Christmas Peace is a beautiful and viable tradition. I have participated in the detailed preparation of the event together with the other event organisers. What makes the event special this Christmas Eve is that it commemorates the Christmas of the Winter War between the Soviet Union and Finland 80 years ago when the Christmas Peace was not declared in Turku because it was forbidden to organise gatherings," says Akkanen.

Finland’s national broadcasting company Yle used a drone this year, takeing advantage of a new 5G network for transmitting images to the broadcast. Other drones were not allowed in the area.

The Declaration of the Christmas Peace has been Maintained Through the Years

The practise of declaring the Christmas peace is a centuries-old tradition, which has continued in Turku almost uninterrupted for 700 years since the Middle Ages. Only the Finnish Civil War caused an interruption of one year in the tradition but in Christmas 1918 the Christmas Peace was declared again. The City of Turku is responsible for organising the event.

The Declaration of Christmas Peace in Turku has been broadcast on the radio since 1935. The television broadcasts started in 1983 in Finland and in 1986 also in Sweden. Nowadays, the Declaration of the Christmas Peace can be followed around the world via the Internet.

HT