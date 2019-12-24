“Every new job is naturally important, but the wage subsidy is not the crown jewel of measures to raise the employment rate,” said the federation’s head of labour market affairs, Janne Makkula. “It is not meaningless, but what is needed first and foremost are structural reforms that facilitate hiring and increase incentives to find employment.”

ONLY 12 PER CENT of Finnish companies have hired an employee with the help of the wage subsidy in the past two years, finds a survey commissioned by the Federation of Finnish Enterprises.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises on Monday reminded that studies based on statistics and register data indicate that the wage subsidy has only had a marginal impact on future employment.

Ex-Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) has contrastively drawn attention to the significance of the subsidy for the effort to raise the employment rate to 75 per cent. “If the estimates are correct, simplifying the wage subsidy could add 10,000–20,000 people to the ranks of the employed,” he said to Kauppalehti in August.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has declared that her government remains committed to the employment target.

His government duly announced it will set aside an additional 24 million euros for the subsidy for 2020, envisioning that the reformed subsidy would promote the employment prospects of job seekers in open labour markets and raise the employment rate.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises highlighted, however, that a fifth of the companies that reported they had hired a new employee with the help of the wage subsidy would have done so also without the subsidy.

“The sample size of companies that have taken advantage of the wage subsidy is relatively small, so you should refrain from drawing hasty conclusions of the impact of the subsidy,” said Makkula.

Conducted over the first two weeks of December by Kantar TNS, the survey was responded to by the representatives of 1,007 small and medium enterprises. Over two-thirds (69%) of companies that had hired a new employee with the help of the subsidy said the employee will remain on their payroll also after the end of the subsidy period.

Fewer than a half (40%) of such companies also viewed that the process of applying for and receiving the subsidy works well.

“That is a positive finding,” acknowledged Makkula. “But almost a fifth viewed that it is working poorly or very poorly. It is clear there is still room to improve the process.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi