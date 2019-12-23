“There’s probably a common understanding that our terrorism laws should be reviewed carefully,” he stated in an interview with Kaleva on Sunday.

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö has suggested the anti-terrorism laws should be reviewed in light of questions that have emerged due to the situation of Finns at al-Hawl, a detention camp for the women and children of so-called Islamic State, in Syria.

Finnish anti-terrorism laws, he reminded, were drafted principally in the aftermath of the attacks carried out in the United States on 11 September 2001. “Relatively few people in Finland were probably thinking at the time that something like this could be so relevant to us,” he said to the regional newspaper.

Kimmo Nuotio, a professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki, stated to Uusi Suomi last week that Finland’s position on the criminalisation of participation in the activities of terrorist organisations has been deliberately evaluated and aligns largely with the prevalent case law in Europe.

Niinistö on Sunday also revealed he has been criticised for his statements about the repatriations of Finns from al-Hawl, with some viewing that he should not have said anything and others that he should have spoken more about the issue.

He wrote in a blog post earlier this month that the government has a clearmoral obligation to help children at the camp.

He added that the blog post, which was published a day before the government unveiled its guidelines for the repatriations, was not an attempt to express his own opinion but rather to cast light on the situation.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi