Rinne on Sunday stated that Christmas eve in southern parts of the country will most likely be snowless, but at least parts of currently snowless areas along the western coast may receive a light blanket of snow before the holidays.

SEVERAL PARTS of Finland will have a white Christmas, tells Joanna Rinne, a meteorologist at Foreca.

Central Finland is already widely covered by snow, whereas northern parts of the country already have a snow cover ranging from 30 to 85 centimetres.

“We are not currently expecting a major leap towards a freezing cold or, on the other hand, a hot Christmas,” Rinne wrote in a blog for the privately owned Finnish weather forecasting company.

She reminded the holiday traffic may continue to cause congestions also on Monday, adding that motorists should be mindful of difficult road conditions especially in North Ostrobothnia and Lapland.

“Lapland and the Oulu region will have the most difficult driving conditions. Snowfall will move across these areas towards the north and, even though no more than five centimetres of snow will fall, it will have an adverse impact on driving conditions,” highlighted Rinne.

“In the Oulu region, as well as other areas on the Bothnian Bay, the precipitation may take the form of water or sleet. In that case, the driving conditions would deteriorate notably.”

Motorists should also prepare for difficult road conditions also on Wednesday, 25 December, according to Rinne.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi