They were detained for probable cause of aggravated drug offence and aggravated attempted burglary on Thursday.

THE DISTRICT COURT of Helsinki has detained two people in connection with an incident that took place outside a chemicals warehouse on an industrial site in Karamalmi, Espoo, on Monday, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

A group of masked men invaded the site as employees were unloading the cargo of a lorry on the premises of Algol, an Espoo-based family-owned import and retail company. They are believed to have assaulted the lorry driver.

Lauri Hakkala, the officer in charge of the pre-trial investigation at Western Uusimaa Police Department, stated to members of the media outside the courtroom that the attack was carried out by “roughly five” masked assailants.

The assailants were reportedly looking for a large shipment of cocaine hidden inside a shipping container transported by the lorry, but failed to seize any of the contraband, according to Helsingin Sanomat. It has yet to be determined whether the cocaine was to be sent forward or distributed in Finland.

The shipping container had been sent to the country from Brazil.

“We’re talking about a very substantial amount, but I won’t specify how large exactly at this point in time,” commented Hakkala.

Police arrested five people in connection with the incident as they were attempting to leave the country through Olympia Terminal in Helsinki on Monday. A sixth suspect was brought into custody later in another part of Finland. Hakkala declined to comment on whether any suspects remain at large.

Algol is not involved in the illegal activity.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT