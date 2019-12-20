Urrila on Thursday expressed his doubts about the attainability of the target following the release of new economic forecasts by the Bank of Finland and Ministry of Finance.

ADDING 60,000 people to the ranks of the employed will not even come close to raising the employment rate to the 75 per cent level targeted by the Finnish government, views Penna Urrila, the chief economist at the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK).

The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday revealed that it expects the deficit in the central government budget widen to 3.4 billion euros by 2023. The Centre Party, the second largest member of the ruling five-party coalition, has declared that its participation in the coalition is conditional on adopting measures to wipe out the budget deficit by the end of the electoral term.

“It would take an employment rate of around 77 per cent to balance the forecast deficit, meaning well over 100,000 new employed people,” estimated Urrila.

He added that the newly released forecasts are based not on worst-case scenarios but rather on “fairly conservative” expectations of economic slowdown.

“Even this modest deterioration of the economic outlook is enough to substantially gnaw away at the foundation of economic and employment policy making by the Finnish government, and push public economy-related objectives further out of reach,” he said.

Urrila viewed that the forecasts place enormous pressure on the government to back up its employment promises with concrete measures in its framework session next spring and budget session next autumn.

“[The government] should also provide clarification on how it intends to carry out its promise to balance the public economy by 2023,” he added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi