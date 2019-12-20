Haavisto on Wednesday stated to YLE that the children have yet to be handed over to Finnish authorities.

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS Pekka Haavisto (Greens) has confirmed that an evacuation operation is underway at al-Hawl, a detention camp for the women and children of the so-called Islamic State (IS), in Syria.

“Our officials are en route to the area. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ special representative, for example, is on their way. There are Finnish authorities in Erbil, but the children are still on the other side in Syria,” he commented on YLE A-studio.

The public broadcasting company has obtained information suggesting that the children were picked up from the detention camp by Kurdish officials.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs on Wednesday stated in a press release that, in order to ensure the safety of the children, it will not provide an update on the operation until the children are in the custody of Finnish authorities.

Helsingin Sanomat reported earlier that day that two under seven-year-old children had already been moved to Iraq via Qamishli, a city on the border between Syria and Turkey. Haavisto, however, declined to confirm both the age and number of children being evacuated, reiterating simply that the children remain in Syria.

The Finnish government made its long-awaited political decision on the repatriations of Finnish nationals from al-Hawl on Monday, outlining that the children should be brought back as soon as possible but that authorities should determine, while prioritising the interests of the child, whether also their mothers should be brought back on a case-by-case basis.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi