The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday revealed it expects the national economy to grow – driven primarily by domestic demand – by 1.0 per cent in 2020, 1.1 per cent in 2021 and 1.2 per cent in 2022. A number of structural factors, however, will bring down the growth rate to less than one per cent in 2023–2024.

THE GROWTH of the Finnish economy will slow down from this year’s 1.6 per cent and settle at around one per cent in the coming years, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Mikko Spolander, the director of the budget department at the Ministry of Finance, highlighted that the basic outlook for the economy has not changed significantly during the course of this autumn.

“Economic policy should keep a close eye on structural conditions for economic growth, which lay the foundation for growth in well-being and sustainable management of public finances,” he stated in a press release from the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Finance also forecast that the general government deficit will grow next year due to the introduction of the spending increases agreed on by the ruling coalition. The deficit, it said, is to remain at around 3.5 billion euros at the beginning of the next decade as costs arising from population ageing offset the bump in tax revenue provided by upcoming tax hikes.

If the government intends to wipe out the deficit, it should take further action to improve employment and the productivity of both the national economy and public administration.

The forecast indicates that private consumption will continue to rise next year due to the high employment rate and increase in the disposable income of households. The growth in private investments is contrastively expected to slow down, especially in the area of residential construction.

Although the economic slowdown and increase in nominal wages will inhibit employment growth, the ranks of the employed are set to grow by 0.5 per cent in 2020 and those of the unemployed decrease, bringing the unemployment rate down to 6.5 per cent.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT