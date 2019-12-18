The assault took place as the driver was unloading cargo onto a platform at the chemicals warehouse of Algol, a Finnish family-owned company, in Kilo, Espoo, on Monday.

THE MASKED MEN who assaulted a lorry driver on the premises of an industrial company earlier this week are believed to have been looking for drugs inside a shipping container that had arrived in Finland from Brazil, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Kari Siivo, a detective chief inspector at Western Uusimaa Police Department, on Tuesday told Helsingin Sanomat that the investigators have yet been able to determine whether the men were able to seize any of the cargo. The men managed to flee the scene of the incident before the arrival of law enforcement officers, who discovered cocaine inside the cargo unloaded onto the platform.

“There are indications that their intention was to get hold of the cocaine,” revealed Siivo.

Western Uusimaa Police Department on Monday said it seized “a considerable amount” of drugs in connection with the operation. Algol, it underlined, is not suspected of any involvement in the offence.

A group of foreign men were arrested later that day as they were attempting to leave the country through Olympia Terminal in Helsinki. Siivo on Tuesday cited the ongoing pre-trial investigation as reason for declining to comment on whether all of the suspects have been brought into custody.

“Several people have been brought into custody. I can’t disclose the number for operational reasons,” he stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

He also revealed that the suspects in custody are Swedish, Danish and Albanian nationals, but they all appear to be of Albanian heritage.

Whether Finland was the final destination of the drug shipment remains premature to say, as the country is used as a transit point for illicit drugs, based on investigations conducted by police and Finnish Customs.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT