PARTS of Central Finland are expected to receive up to 15–20 centimetres of snow and slush during the course of today due to a strong low-pressure system tracking east across the country, forecasts the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI).
FMI on Monday said the rains would begin in south-western parts of the country early this morning and turn into slush or snow as the day progresses, making road conditions dangerous.
“Driving conditions in central parts of the country will be very difficult. Crown snow-loads will also be found and can cause damage to trees in some localities,” said Juha Tuomala, the on-duty meteorologist at FMI on Monday.
The rains will turn into slush and snow also in southern parts of the country, as the low-pressure front continues to progress east towards Russia.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT