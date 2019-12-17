All of the suspects are foreign nationals, according to a press release issued this morning by Western Uusimaa Police Department.

FINNISH POLICE have made a number of arrests and seized a considerable amount of drugs in connection with operations conducted in Karamalmi, Espoo, and South Harbour, Helsinki, on Monday, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday wrote that the suspects were brought into custody as they were about to leave the country through Olympia Terminal in Helsinki on Monday. The arrests were made a couple of hours after an incident and police operation at the chemicals warehouse of an industrial company in Karamalmi.

The company in question is not suspected of involvement in the offences under investigation.

“No further details of the suspected offence can be disclosed at this stage of the pre-trial investigation for operational reasons,” a police spokesperson stated in the press release.

Helsingin Sanomat also reported that a group of masked men dressed in black assaulted a lorry driver who was unloading cargo onto a platform on the industrial site in Espoo. The driver was hit in the head and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of the logistics company estimated to the newspaper that the men may have been interested in the cargo of the lorry.

Western Uusimaa Police Department said the suspected aggravated drug offences is investigated in collaboration with the crime prevention unit of Finnish Customs and the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT