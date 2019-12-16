The participating countries also failed to agree on ambitious emissions reduction targets and a funding scheme to support emerging economies in the effort.

THE 25TH UN Climate Change Conference concluded in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday without an agreement on what was considered one of the main objectives of the highly anticipated conference, a global carbon market mechanism.

“Never before has there been as wide a chasm in climate discussions in and outside the negotiating rooms. I’m disappointed that international co-operation was unable to respond to the climate concerns of people and message of scientists more determinedly,” said Krista Mikkonen (Greens), the Finnish Minister of Climate and the Environment.

“Next year will be critical. Everyone will have to take a look in the mirror and mull over ways to restore faith in this process,” she added.

The conference ended approximately two days behind schedule, on Sunday. The participants promised to resume discussions about a global carbon market mechanism in the next conference, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2020.

While Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and other large countries expressed their profound disappointment with the failure to agree on the mechanism, which is considered important especially for the climate actions of emerging economies, the proposed mechanisms also came under criticism.

The European Union, for example, expressed its concern that the proposed mechanisms would lead to the double-counting of emissions reductions. Not agreeing on a mechanism was therefore better than agreeing on a bad one, it argued.

“The relatively technical agenda did not put enough pressure on countries to reach a good conclusion in the negotiations,” estimated Outi Honkatukia, the lead negotiator for Finland at UN Climate Conferences.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi