Niinistö estimated in the clearly articulated statement is that the overall picture appears to be relatively clear: “Finland has to help the children. It seems that differing opinions have been expressed about the legal obligation, but the moral obligation is nonetheless self-evident.”

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö on Sunday issued a statement shedding light on his interpretation of the situation of Finnish nationals in al-Hol, Syria.

“The same obligation does not extend to the mothers, even though they have the right to consular services as Finnish citizens,” he added.

Niinistö acknowledged that the situation becomes more problematic if the ability to help the children is made conditional on also helping their mothers – a question, he predicted, will prove key this week for both the government and the Finnish Parliament.

The government is expected to announce its position on the much-discussed issue on Tuesday, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Niinistö on Sunday also said he has already informed the government of his views on the issue but added that he will not express them publicly in order not to influence parliamentary work ahead of an interpellation that is to take place in the Parliament on Tuesday.

Finland, he added, has yet to do as much as other Nordics, which have repatriated sick and orphaned children from the detention camp.

“But at the same time we have heard strict opposing opinions from the countries about helping others in the camp. Similarly strict are the laws already enacted in many Nordic countries to increase security,” reminded Niinistö. “Finland must not find itself in a situation where security risks are handled more leniently and laws are more relaxed than in other similar countries.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT