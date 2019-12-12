Häkämies on Wednesday said the newly appointed government has been rightfully congratulated for the young age of its core members, but added that it is for that very reason that the government should take the youth of today into consideration in its decision-making.

JYRI HÄKÄMIES , the director of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK), has warned the government of the serious problems looming over Finland.

“The current outlook is that government debt will continue growing and earnings-related pension contributions will come under immense pressure,” he stated, reminding that the youth of today will have to bear a heavy burden for the future if the government continues to run up debt and the number of pensioners continues to grow.

“A government that is young in age should take this seriously. You mustn’t live at the expense of future generations.”

Häkämies said the current situation is alarming because over-indebtedness has the potential to lead to tax increases and earnings-related pension contribution increases the potential to undermine the employment situation.

“Finland is running up debt. The birth rate forecast poses a challenge for the earnings-related pension system. The situation is disconcerting.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi