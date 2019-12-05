The Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture on Tuesday reported that Finnish 15-year-olds received a mean score of 520 for reading literacy, which was among the highest in the economic organisation together with Estonia (523), Canada (520), Ireland (518) and Korea (514).

FINNISH 15-YEAR-OLDS possess better reading skills than their peers almost anywhere else in the OECD, indicate the results of PISA 2018.

Comparable or higher mean scores were reported also from areas outside the OECD: the Chinese provinces of Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang (555); Singapore (549); Macao (525); and Hong Kong (524).

Finns’ mean literacy score decreased by six points from 2015. Although the decrease is not of statistical significance, it represents the continuation of a longer-term negative trend, which has been observed all across the OECD, with the score now having dropped by 16 points since 2009 and 26 points since 2000.

The decrease is primarily attributable to an increase in the percentage of low-performing readers, with the percentage of 15-year-olds reading at proficiency level two or below jumping from 8.1 per cent in 2009 to 13.5 per cent in 2018. The OECD defines level two as the level at which readers begin to demonstrate the competencies that enable them to “participate effectively and productively in life as continuing students, workers and citizens”.

The percentage of excellent readers has contrastively remained relatively unchanged, dipping from 15.0 to 14.5 per cent between 2009 and 2018.

Ministry of Education and Culture highlighted that Finland has the least inter-school variation between the reading skills of students out of all participating countries and economies.

The gender gap in reading proficiency, on the other hand, remains one of the widest among the participating countries. The socio-economic background of students is similarly a concern, as the link between the background and reading skills has become more pronounced: while the difference in reading scores between the top and bottom socio-economic quarter stood at 62 points in 2009, it had widened to 79 points in 2018.

The difference was an average of 88 points in the OECD.

Yet another cause for concern is the attitudes of 15-year-olds toward reading. Not only has the share of young people who say reading is one of their favourite hobbies dropped by nine percentage points since 2009, almost two-thirds (63%) of people voiced their agreement with the statement, “I read only if I have to”.

The PISA study is conducted every three years to assess the performance of 15-year-olds in reading, mathematics and science. A total of 79 countries, economies and regions participated in what was the seventh round of assessments in 2018.

In Finland, a total of 5,649 students took the tests.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT