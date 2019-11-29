The transfer of business had the backing of the owner, reads a press release issued by Posti on Friday.

POSTI did not act against the will of the government regarding the much-discussed transfer of business and change of collective bargaining agreements, insists Markku Pohjola, the board chairperson at the Finnish state-owned postal services provider.

Pohjola stated in the press release that the ownership steering department of the government never expressed its opposition to the transfer, contrary to what has been claimed by both Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) and Minister of Local Government and Ownership Steering Sirpa Paatero (SDP).

“There has been a continuing dialogue between the company and ownership steering, in which also officials have had a key role,” he told.

“As has been noted in public, Posti informed the minister of its plan for the transfer of business during the preparations. Had the owner had a differing opinion and had it been expressed, we would have absolutely reacted to it, even if the issue in question did fall under the purview of the board of directors,” underlined Pohjola.

Members of the National Coalition have reacted to the revelation by questioning the veracity of the statements of Rinne and Paatero.

“Prime Minister Antti Rinne yesterday accused Posti’s board of directors of not respecting the owner’s will. The board of directors has now replied that neither officials nor ministers provided any instructions that were not followed. Did Rinne give a false testimony?” asked Sakari Rokkanen (NCP).

The National Coalition, along with two other opposition parties, has tabled an interpellation against the government in relation to the situation at Posti.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi