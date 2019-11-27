The Finnish state-owned postal services provider, and the Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU) have reached a settlement, under which the 700 parcel-sorting employees will remain as part of the PAU union, putting an end to the strikes that have been undermining the national economy.
Posti announced that all letter and parcel deliveries will go back to normal and the back log will be handled in a few days. Christmas packages and cards should also be delivered on time before the holiday season.
HT