The research project is utilising samples from hundreds of thousands of people collected by a nationwide network of biobanks – or, repositories for biological samples used in research – with the objective of utilising the genomic data to develop new treatments and enhance understanding of disease mechanisms.

Nine multinational pharmaceutical companies have committed to funding the project with tens of millions of euros.

“The Finngen project is undoubtedly the kind of typical project where all the intentions are good. But then the outcome is that no one really knows what’s going on there,” Aarnio stated to YLE.

The Finnish public broadcasting company highlighted in its in-depth report that although hundreds of thousands of people have consented to the use of their biological samples, many are partly – if not utterly – unaware of who will utilise the samples and how. A survey distributed to biobanks by the company found that over 400,000 people have given biobanks their consent for the use of their samples.

The foundation of the biobanks, however, comprises up to 10 million biological samples whose owners were notified of the sample transfer with a notification in a newspaper or magazine – a practice allowed under the biobank act adopted in 2013.

YLE on Tuesday wrote that Aarnio has already sent the project team a 25-item list of clarification requests and that the answers are currently being examined at the Office of the Data Protection Ombudsman.

“The number of questions stems partly, in our understanding, from the fact that even the project management doesn’t know what’s going on and what will be going on,” said Aarnio.

The Data Protection Ombudsman is able to limit the right of the project team to process personal data, if necessary.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi