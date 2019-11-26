RAU on Monday issued a press release detailing a total of four new one-day sympathy strikes, the expected effects of which range from disruptions in ticket and customer services to bringing all rail transport across the country to a grinding halt.

THE RAILWAY UNION of Finland (RAU) has announced it will resort to more drastic measures to support the Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU).

The union stated that its members in ticketing, financial administration, exception management, freight rail management, and freight and customer service roles at VR and Finrail will start a 24-hour strike at 6am on Friday, 29 November.

The second strike will stop all regional rail services operated with electric rolling stock in the operating region of Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) and Southern Finland for 24 hours starting at 3am on Monday, 2 December. One day later, another sympathy strike will stop the freight and long-distance rail services of VR, with the exception of the Allegro service between Helsinki and St. Petersburg.

Rail traffic management employees, meanwhile, will start a one-day strike on Monday, 9 December, bringing all rail services in the country to a stop – again except for the services between Helsinki and St. Petersburg.

“Rail transport will effectively come to a complete stop. Duties affecting lives, health, environmental security and security in general have been ruled outside the industrial action,” reads the press release from RAU.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi