The sympathy strikes will be expanded to cover airports around the country and public transport services in the capital region on Monday, 25 November.

THE TRADE UNION for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) will ramp up the sympathy strikes it announced in a bid to inject a sense of urgency into the stalled collective bargaining negotiations between the Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU) and Service Sector Employers (Palta).

JHL on Tuesday said its members employed at airports by Airpro and RTG Ground Handling will go on strike at 6am on 25 November and return to work for the first shifts starting on Tuesday, 26 November. The work stoppage, it added, will have an effect on at least security checks at airports across Finland.

The 24-hour strike in the capital region’s public transport system, meanwhile, will begin at 3am on 25 November. It will be participated by union members employed by Koiviston Auto, which provides 25 per cent of the bus services in Greater Helsinki.

JHL pointed out that the strike will have a significant effect on public transport services partly because it is set to coincide with a sympathy strike announced by the Transport Workers’ Union (AKT).

Both of the strikes will be carried out only if the parties to the dispute over the terms of employment in the postal services fail to reach an agreement by next Monday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi