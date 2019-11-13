JHL on Tuesday announced the strike will be organised in an attempt to inject a sense of urgency to the gridlocked negotiations over the terms and conditions of postal workers between PAU and Service Sector Employers (Palta), the labour market organisation representing Posti.

THE TRADE UNION for the Public and Welfare Sectors (JHL) will organise a strike in support of the Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU).

Its strike will effectively bring to a standstill all cargo handling at railway yards across Finland between 6am and 10pm on Tuesday, 19 November. Employees tasked with maintaining cargo trains, in turn, will go on strike between 7am and 11pm on Wednesday, 20 November, according to JHL.

“Posti is shamelessly and immorally pursuing profitability by trampling on the terms and conditions of employment. It wants its employees to pay for its profitability goals,” slammed Päivi Niemi-Laine, the chairperson at JHL.

Some 10,000 postal workers went on what could be a four-week strike at the beginning of this week in protest of the changes pursued to the terms and conditions of employment by Posti.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi