While the correlation between screen time and body mass index did not come as a surprise to the researchers, what did was the rather pronounced correlation between a high body mass index in future and over four hours of screen time on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Children have more time to spend in front of screens in the weekend and, on the other hand, also more time to be active. Earlier studies have focused on the week as a whole. This is why the finding is especially interesting,” explained Elina Engberg, the research director at Samfundet Folkhälsan, a non-governmental advocacy for Swedish-speakers in Finland.

Conducted in collaboration with researchers from, for example, the University of Helsinki, the study monitored the screen time and weight development of over 5,000 children over a three-year period. The children, who on average were 11 years old at the beginning and 14 years old at the end of the study, were asked to report how many hours of free time they spend using a computer or watching the television.

“There have only been few follow-up studies in this field. The results of the studies have been contradictory, which is why it has been impossible to draw conclusions about the causal relationship [between screen time and body mass index],” said Engberg.

The study also found that screen time tends to increase as people transition from childhood to adolescence, with the share of children watching at least three hours of television rising from 16 to 23 per cent over the three-year monitoring period.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi