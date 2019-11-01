Olli Sarekoski, the chief executive of the state-owned gambling monopoly, stated in a press conference that, compared to this year, the impact will be approximately 50 million euros in 2020 and 150 million euros in 2021.

VEIKKAUS on Thursday revealed that it expects its new social responsibility strategy to dent its operating result by 150–200 million euros.

“The tail-end of the mandatory identification process will be in 2023, which will add a bit to the price tag,” he added.

Veikkaus reported an annual revenue of roughly three billion euros and operating result of roughly one billion euros in 2018. Sarekoski confirmed to YLE last month that because of how revenues from slot and table games are accounted for the company’s actual revenue was considerably higher – almost 13 billion euros.

“It’s a common industry practice,” he stated to the public broadcasting company on 21 October.

Veikkaus on Thursday stated that as part of its new responsibility strategy it will slash the number of slot machines located in kiosks, supermarkets, service stations and other public places by 3,500 in 2020 and an additional 2,000–5,000 in the coming years. It will also introduce sweeping changes to its marketing operations, ranging from content and volume to monitoring.

“We at Veikkaus have spent a lot of time analysing the feedback. We’ve drawn the conclusion that we have to update the priorities of Veikkaus,” said Sarekoski.

Despite the shift in emphasis toward social responsibility, the company underlined that it will strive to remain competitive in the international business-to-business segment and secure its leading market position – also in the digital space – in Finland.

Sarekoski revealed that the company is, for example, exploring the possibility of setting up a fully owned subsidiary to co-operate with foreign betting companies in the business-to-business segment.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi