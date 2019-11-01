Statistics Finland on Thursday reported that the prices of old dwellings in terraced houses and blocks of flats in the country stayed mostly unchanged compared to the previous quarter between July and September.

JUHANA BROTHERUS , the chief economist at the Mortgage Society of Finland (Hypo), has voiced his concern about the future of smaller population centres in Finland.

Compared to the corresponding period last year, however, the prices crept up by 3.0 per cent in Turku, 2.9 per cent in Helsinki and 2.4 per cent in Tampere, while falling by 4.7 per cent in Kuopio, 2.3 per cent in Lahti, 2.2 per cent in Jyväskylä and 1.7 per cent in Oulu. In North Karelia, the prices fell by as much as five per cent, according to the statistical institution.

Brotherus highlighted that the prices are thereby continuing to develop on their regional trajectories.

“The prices are still rising in the capital region, Tampere and Turku. But population loss-areas are quiet and stirring up concerns,” he noted in a press release.

“The prices have widely started to decline in the areas surrounding Kuopio, Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Vaasa, Lappeenranta, Lahti and Hämeenlinna. The simultaneous and broad-based change is arousing concerns about the future of smaller growth centres.”

Brotherus added that housing prices are developing at different speeds also within municipalities and regions: In Helsinki, the prices are soaring especially in the already valuable downtown neighbourhoods. In Pirkanmaa, the prices are rising due to the appeal of Tampere. And in Kotka, the housing market is buzzing in the grid-plan centre.

“Households and private investors are competing for the most sought-after old dwellings on the housing market, while the weaker ones end up languishing on listing sites due to too high asking prices,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi