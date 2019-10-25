IT WAS CONFIRMED on Thursday that a citizens’ initiative for de-criminalising the use of cannabis will be considered by Members of the Finnish Parliament.
A last-minute surge in support saw the initiative – which is also calling for the de-criminalisation of the possession and cultivation of small amounts of cannabis for personal use – receive the 50,000 statements of support required for presenting it to the Parliament.
The sponsors of the citizens’ initiative argue that the current policy approach has failed in its objective of reducing the adverse effects of cannabis.
“The ban on the use and possession of cannabis has been justified mainly by fostering an anti-narcotics sentiment. In effect, the legal controls are targeted randomly at a small share of users. Its maintenance is a waste of police resources and a hindrance to users,” they declare in the initiative.
“The drug trade is in the hands of criminals. Bringing cannabis under the scope of legal control limits the growth possibilities of organised crime.”
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi