Roughly 86,000 working-age men and 75,000 working-age women were unemployed in Finland in September. (Laura Ukkonen – Lehtikuva)

THE TREND of the employment rate improved by 0.2 percentage points to 72.8 per cent in Finland between August and September.

Statistics Finland on Tuesday reported that the ranks of the employed grew by 40,000 from the previous year to 2,573,000, whereas those of the unemployed decreased by 9,000 from the previous year to 161,000.

As many as 39,000 of those who joined the ranks of the employed were women.

Statistics Finland also reported that the unemployment rate stood at 5.9 per cent and its trend – that is, the rate adjusted to seasonal and random variation – at 6.7 per cent in September. The ranks of the unemployed were made up of 86,000 men and 75,000 women, with the male unemployment rat adding up to 6.1 and the female rate to 5.7 per cent.

The gender-specific employment rates signal drops of 0.4 and 1.3 percentage points, respectively, from the previous year.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi

