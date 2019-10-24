The Consumer Ombudsman on Wednesday announced it has opened pre-registration for class actions against Euro24 Finance and J.W. Yhtiöt, encouraging all consumers who have taken out a 2,000-euro loan from either or both of the creditors to pre-register.

THE CONSUMER OMBUDSMAN of Finland is considering bringing class actions against two payday loan providers for charging excessive servicing fees from borrowers.

Pre-registration, it underlined, is important to make sure the requisite number of consumers participate in the class actions.

The two loan types in question are a 2,000-euro loan called Suomilimiitti granted by J.W. Yhtiöt between 4 July 2016 and 31 August 2019 and a 2,000-euro loan granted by Euro24 Finance between 20 May 2016 and 20 May 2019.

“The class actions would primarily demand that the general conditions on servicing fees in the overdraft agreements be nullified completely, whereby consumers would only have to pay back the capital they withdrew. If the general conditions are not nullified, the class actions would demand that consumers pay no more than 50 per cent of the actual annual interest in servicing fees,” reads a press release from the Consumer Ombudsman.

The move is an attempt to reduce the excessive servicing fees of borrowers who took out their loans prior to 1 September 2019, when a new maximum limit of 20 per cent was set for the annual interest rates of payday loans of at least 2,000 euros in Finland.

Over the years, however, payday loan providers have not only granted loans of at least 2,000 euros with excessive fees, but also provided conflicting and inaccurate information about the borrowing costs, according to the Consumer Ombudsman.

Although the act on class actions was adopted in Finland in 2007, not a single class action has yet been brought in the country.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi