PAU on Tuesday announced it will seek a breakthrough in its stalled negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement for postal workers by staging a two-week strike at Posti, the Finnish state-owned postal services provider.

SERVICE SECTOR EMPLOYERS (Palta) reveals it has not received a formal notice of the two-week postal strike announced earlier this week by the Finnish Post and Logistics Union (PAU).

Roughly 9,000 mail delivery, handling and distribution employees are expected to participate in the strike between 11 November and 24 November.

Both Palta and Posti on Tuesday underlined that their knowledge of the industrial action – and consequently of its ramifications for postal services – is limited to the information available in the media.

Tuomas Arto, the chairperson at Palta, said he is disappointed with the conclusion drawn by PAU.

“If the information is accurate, I’m disappointed. Going on strike is not the way to find a solution to the situation, but we should be capable of finding one through negotiations. It’s disappointing that PAU is issuing a strike notice to the employer through the media on the same day that the parties are set to have a voluntary conciliation hearing,” he lamented.

The two parties to the dispute are currently set to re-convene at the office of the National Conciliator on Monday, 28 October.

