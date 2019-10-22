PAU on Tuesday morning revealed that roughly 9,000 mail delivery and processing employees at the state-owned postal services provider will go on strike early next month in a bid to force a breakthrough in the long-running collective bargaining negotiations concerning parcel-sorting employees.

THE FINNISH Post and Logistics Union (PAU) has announced it will initiate a widespread strike at Posti.

The two-week strike is scheduled to start on Monday, 11 November, and end on Sunday, 24 November.

Posti and Service Sector Employers (Palta) announced earlier this year they will replace replace provisions in the collective bargaining agreement for parcel-sorting agreement with the corresponding provisions in an agreement between Finnmedia and the Finnish Industrial Union. The Finnish state-owned company has promised that the move would not have a major impact on the wages of parcel-sorting employees until after a two-year transition period.

“This will effectively mean the crumbling of the wages and other terms of employment for low-paid employees,” summed up Heidi Nieminen, the chairperson at PAU.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi