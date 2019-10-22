The city-specific average waiting times currently range from slightly more than 20 days in Espoo to 50 days in Turku, striking a stark contrast to the care guarantee outlined in the government programme of Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP).

THE WAITING TIMES for non-urgent social and health care services vary drastically between the largest cities in Finland.

The programme states that the care guarantee should be developed to ensure people can access non-urgent care no later than seven days after the initial assessment of need for care. The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has estimated that health care centres would have to recruit anything between 1,600 and 2,600 doctors to achieve the care guarantee.

The government announced last week it has allocated 70 million euros for hiring new doctors and working through the backlog in social and health care. The sum, however, is only sufficient for hiring a few hundred doctors.

Finnish cities provide data on waiting times for social and health care services on their websites. Health care centres typically approximate the waiting times by counting the number of weekdays until the third available appointment. Cities, then, publish the median of the waiting times reported by health care centres.

The reports are not always directly comparable due to a variety of reporting practices.

Helsinki has reported that the median waiting time for non-urgent care has increased from 27 days in August to 30 days in October. Espoo, meanwhile, has yet to provide data from the most recent months but has reported that the median waiting time stood at 21 days in June.

People in Turku have to be particularly patient, with the city reporting that the median waiting time is roughly 50 days. The city has also reported the largest differences between health care centre-specific waiting times, which range from 23 days in Pansio to 73 days on Kirkkotie. The former of the two health care centres is operated by Mehiläinen, one of the largest private health care providers in Finland.

Oulu and Vantaa have reported median waiting times of 36 and 35 days respectively for October. Tampere, in turn, has reported one of 37 days for September.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi