THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) has thus far succeeded in delivering on at least some of its campaign promises, view the majority of respondents to a survey commissioned by Alma Media.

An additional five per cent of respondents viewed that the government has fully delivered on its promises, whereas over a fifth (22%) of respondents viewed that it has completely failed to deliver on its promises.

Almost one in six respondents (16%) were unable or unwilling to comment on the statement.

The survey found that people in the capital region are more likely than those in northern parts of the country to view that the ruling five-party coalition has succeeded in delivering on its promises.

The Finnish government has similarly yet to win over business executives and business owners, of whom almost one-third (32%) stated that the government has failed to deliver on any of its promises. The share of sceptics was nearly as high, 30 per cent, among respondents earning over 80,000 euros a year.

Almost 80 per cent of white-collar and senior white-collar employees were of the opinion that the government has delivered on at least some of its promises.

Students, similarly, were widely of the opinion that the government has been true to its word: while almost two-thirds (64%) of them viewed that the ruling coalition has kept its promises fully or partly, only 17 per cent estimated that it has yet to deliver on a single promise.

The respondents were also asked to comment on the government’s decision to swap the stick for the carrot in the area of employment policy.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents reported that they agree fully and over a third (36%) that they agree partly with the policy direction. Over a fifth (22%) of respondents contrastively stated that they disagree partly and 10 per cent that they disagree fully with the direction. Eight per cent of respondents were unable or unwilling to comment on the issue.

The lower the earnings of respondents, the more likely they were to express their satisfaction with the policy shift: two-thirds of respondents earning no more than 20,000 euros a year approved of the shift, whereas 43 per cent of respondents earning over 80,000 disapproved of it

Tietoykkönen interviewed a total of 1,500 Finns for the survey between 17 September and 8 October.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi