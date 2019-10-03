THE NATIONAL BUREAU of Investigation (KRP) has confirmed that the young man who killed one and injured 10 at Savo Vocational College in Kuopio, Eastern Finland, on Tuesday is suspected of murder and several counts of attempted murder.

Olli Töyräs, the detective chief inspector in charge of the investigation at KRP, said yesterday in a press release that the investigators have determined that a Finnish man born in 1994 attacked several people with a sabre inside a classroom located inside Shopping Centre Herman. He also confirmed that the man is a student at Savo Vocational College.

Media reports indicate that the woman who lost her life in the attack was a student at the same vocational college and the primary target of the assailant.

KRP on Wednesday also confirmed that police officers discharged two bullets at the suspect after he refused to comply with their orders, inflicting injuries that required hospital care on the assailant. All instances of firearm use by police officers are investigated by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigators continued examining the crime scene and interviewing witnesses on Wednesday. The suspect himself has yet been interrogated.

“We currently have no knowledge of the motive and reasons for the act of violence, but police are continuing to look into them. Police are presently of the opinion that the suspect acted alone and that we are not dealing with organised crime, for example,” told Töyräs.

Helsingin Sanomat has reported that police officers discovered petrol bombs during a search conducted at the flat of the suspect on Tuesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi