A police spokesperson tweeted yesterday evening that the person suspected of the attack is a native-born Finnish man, who carried out the attack with a “sabre-like edged weapon” but had also armed himself with a firearm.

THE EASTERN FINLAND Police Department has provided further details of the violent incident that left one dead and 10 injured on the premises of Savo Vocational College in Kuopio on Tuesday.

Among the injured are two people with serious injuries and one police officer.

Police officers were alerted to the scene at 12.29pm on Tuesday. The suspect was taken into custody no more than eight minutes later, after police discharged two bullets at him, according to media reports.

“The suspect sustained serious injuries in the arrest and is being treated at Kuopio University Hospital. The assailant is suspected of murder, as well as several other violent offences and attempted violent offences. The offences will be specified as the investigation moves forward,” reads a press release from the Eastern Finland Police Department.

Keskisuomalainen on Tuesday reported that the primary target of the suspect was a young female student at Savo Vocational College. The woman in question lost her life in the attack. Also the man was a student at the vocational college, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The Eastern Finland Police Department on Tuesday also announced the pre-trial investigation has been handed over to the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi