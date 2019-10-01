At least one person is killed and nine are reportedly been injured in a shooting incident at Herman shopping mall in Kuopio. Witnesses reported large scale police operation.

Police have prehended the sole suspect.

The police initially reported 3 injured, but the numbers have been since updated to 10, one of them being the assailant apparently shot by the police.

The shooting occurred on the premises of a vocational school, Savon Ammattiopisto, which is situated at the premises of the shoping mall.

Initial reports mentioned shooting, but witnesses have said that the assailant used a long knife or a sword.

More to follow.

Image: Lehtikuva