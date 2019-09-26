Niinistö reminded at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday that the Finnish government is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025 and carbon negative soon thereafter, as the first industrial economy.

“We have every reason to be proud of our goals. But goals are only the beginning. Verifiably results are the only thing that matters. The only way to set a credible example for others is through concrete action,” Niinistö said in Finland’s national statement during the opening of the general debate at the UN headquarters.

He added that the entire global community must commit to combating the climate emergency.

“We’re not talking only about future scenarios. Climate change is already here: glaciers are melting, enormous forest fires are blazing and extreme weather phenomena are occurring all around the world – from the Arctic to the Amazon,” he declared.

“Even if we completely stopped emitting carbon dioxide tomorrow, we’d have to live with the climate change we’ve already caused in the coming decades.”

Fostering trust between nation states and people is one way to support the effort, according to Niinistö.

“It’s no good to complain passively about the crisis of multilateralism. Instead, we must become active and defend it more resolutely. We can re-build trust in institutions. We can shape international order,” he said. “Trust between nations, trust between people is the foundation for peace and security. If there’s no trust, the potential for conflict will increase.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi